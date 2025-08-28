Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $58.23 Million Stake in Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 39.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 480,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,871 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $58,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIGI. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,752.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $166.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.86 and a 12 month high of $170.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.20. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 2.17%.The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIGI. JMP Securities began coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.30.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

