CW Advisors LLC Raises Position in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

CW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 16,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $1,470,612.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,709.64. This trade represents a 69.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,000. This represents a 8.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,790. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Okta from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Arete initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OKTA

Okta Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Okta stock opened at $93.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.20 and a 200-day moving average of $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 109.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.80. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $728,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Okta had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 6.08%.The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.