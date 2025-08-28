Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI Stake Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,664 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.76% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $57,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,559,000 after acquiring an additional 655,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,601,000 after acquiring an additional 422,071 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,078,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,420,000 after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 790,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,528,000 after acquiring an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 641,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,185,000 after acquiring an additional 48,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIGI opened at $89.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $74.27 and a 1-year high of $91.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.5418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

