CW Advisors LLC Sells 2,467 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF

CW Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 51,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Trading Down 2.3%

BATS CALF opened at $43.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.01. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $49.59.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

