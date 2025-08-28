CW Advisors LLC Takes $361,000 Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 711,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,196,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,077,000 after buying an additional 529,513 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,002,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.47.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $150.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.18. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.33%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.