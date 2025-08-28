CW Advisors LLC Takes $386,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,014,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,226 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,579,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 363.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,446,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,915 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,313,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,510,000 after purchasing an additional 878,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,345,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPMO opened at $117.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $119.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

