CW Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,373 Lineage, Inc. $LINE

CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lineage by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,364,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,903,000 after buying an additional 1,880,587 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Lineage by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,233,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,478 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lineage during the fourth quarter worth about $90,491,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage in the first quarter worth about $37,468,000. Finally, Lunate Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lineage in the first quarter worth about $35,178,000.

Get Lineage alerts:

Lineage Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of LINE stock opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Lineage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $85.48.

Lineage Announces Dividend

Lineage ( NASDAQ:LINE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 10.57%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Lineage’s payout ratio is presently -75.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lineage

In other Lineage news, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti bought 23,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.28 per share, for a total transaction of $995,271.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 62,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,016.44. This trade represents a 60.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai acquired 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $151,249.35. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $338,878.35. This represents a 80.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 39,448 shares of company stock worth $1,645,752. 71.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Lineage in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lineage from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas set a $42.00 price objective on Lineage in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lineage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Lineage from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

View Our Latest Report on LINE

About Lineage

(Free Report)

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LINE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.