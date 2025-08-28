Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 399,897 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 148.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,897 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $59,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 50.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,171,000 after buying an additional 821,425 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $53,076,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in HealthEquity by 995.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 639,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,500,000 after purchasing an additional 580,988 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth about $49,787,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in HealthEquity by 3,601.6% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 409,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,610,000 after purchasing an additional 398,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $182,503.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,579.25. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Kessler sold 97,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $10,954,792.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,403,750. The trade was a 56.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 291,744 shares of company stock valued at $32,705,007. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
HealthEquity Price Performance
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.610-3.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on HQY. Wall Street Zen upgraded HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.
HealthEquity Profile
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
