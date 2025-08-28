Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 399,897 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 148.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,897 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $59,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 50.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,171,000 after buying an additional 821,425 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $53,076,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in HealthEquity by 995.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 639,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,500,000 after purchasing an additional 580,988 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth about $49,787,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in HealthEquity by 3,601.6% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 409,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,610,000 after purchasing an additional 398,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $182,503.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,579.25. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Kessler sold 97,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $10,954,792.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,403,750. The trade was a 56.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 291,744 shares of company stock valued at $32,705,007. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HQY opened at $87.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.15. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.610-3.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HQY. Wall Street Zen upgraded HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

View Our Latest Report on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.