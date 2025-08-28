CW Advisors LLC Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

CW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 94,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Gallo Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $1,466,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $853,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $133.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $150.27. The firm has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.34 and its 200-day moving average is $122.06.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.