CW Advisors LLC Takes $430,000 Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF $JHMM

CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 123.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of JHMM opened at $64.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average is $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $65.18.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

