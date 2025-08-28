6,359 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Purchased by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. William Blair raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $198,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 50,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,554.40. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,150,614. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,762. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $81.01 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.88.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

