CW Advisors LLC Sells 313 Shares of Relx Plc $RELX

CW Advisors LLC lowered its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 129.3% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 47,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,558 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Relx by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Relx by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,394,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,686,000 after buying an additional 202,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 632.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELX opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.43. The company has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2634 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 170.0%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

