CW Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 169,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 198,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 60,550 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 53,557 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 403,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the period.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $28.29.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

