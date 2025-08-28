Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF Position Boosted by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,412,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,307,000 after acquiring an additional 246,578 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,126,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,822 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,805,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,785 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,582,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,035,000 after purchasing an additional 232,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,972,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JEF. Wall Street Zen cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of JEF opened at $64.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $82.68.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 7.70%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.38%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

