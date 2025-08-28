iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF $HEZU Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,632 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.86% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEZU. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 13,983 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 364.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $13,391,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $694.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $41.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.98.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

