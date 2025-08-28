Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 25,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 130,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $15,929,644.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 73,006,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,882,642,696.74. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,281,394 shares of company stock valued at $413,158,033. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $140.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.31. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

