Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $5.67 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,369 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,182,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,111,000 after buying an additional 1,651,774 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 717,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,766,000 after buying an additional 157,564 shares in the last quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 52,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.59. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

