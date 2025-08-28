Paul Danner Acquires 400,000 Shares of Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) Stock

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) Director Paul Danner purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $2,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sharps Technology Trading Up 52.5%

STSS opened at $14.84 on Thursday. Sharps Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $2,145.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.46. The company has a market cap of $15.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.15.

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.52. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sharps Technology stock. Altium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STSS Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,044,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Sharps Technology comprises approximately 0.3% of Altium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Altium Capital Management LLC owned 7,489.16% of Sharps Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Sharps Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Sharps Technology Company Profile

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

