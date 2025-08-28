Insider Selling: UWM (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Sells 400,036 Shares of Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $2,312,208.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,498,308 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,220.24. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 25th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $2,292,206.28.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $2,240,201.60.

On Monday, August 18th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $2,140,192.60.

On Friday, August 15th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $2,156,194.04.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $2,180,196.20.

On Monday, August 11th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $1,832,164.88.

On Friday, August 8th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $1,832,164.88.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $1,700,153.00.

On Monday, August 4th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $1,700,153.00.

On Friday, August 1st, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $1,676,150.84.

UWM Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.90 and a beta of 1.70. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. UWM had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $758.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on UWMC shares. Wall Street Zen raised UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised shares of UWM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

Institutional Trading of UWM

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at about $4,189,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in UWM by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 601,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 417,789 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of UWM by 116.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,991,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of UWM by 93.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,758,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,872,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

