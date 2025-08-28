Insider Selling: Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells $1,557,750.72 in Stock

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Callahan sold 6,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $1,557,750.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,135.52. This represents a 22.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PGR opened at $245.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.33. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $228.54 and a 1-year high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 2.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in Progressive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 11,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Progressive from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $281.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.18.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

