Insider Selling: Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) Director Mark Goines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total value of $1,737,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 71,809 shares in the company, valued at $6,238,047.83. This represents a 21.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Life360 Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of LIF stock opened at $91.00 on Thursday. Life360, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.14. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.38 and a beta of 3.46.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $115.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. Life360 had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 6.45%. Life360 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Life360 by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Life360 by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Life360 during the fourth quarter worth $4,417,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Life360 by 227.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 78,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Life360 by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Life360 from $55.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Life360 from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Life360 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Life360 from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Life360 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

