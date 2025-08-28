David Popwell Sells 100,000 Shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Stock

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) EVP David Popwell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 462,581 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,072.50. The trade was a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Horizon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.16.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $830.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,285,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763,349 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in First Horizon by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,458,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,319,000 after purchasing an additional 646,060 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,594,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,405 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 496.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,202,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in First Horizon by 3.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,010,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 255,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Horizon in a report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.34.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

