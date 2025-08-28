Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Sells $1,480,041.98 in Stock

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Ryan sold 18,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $1,480,041.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,374,486.06. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Service Corporation International Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $79.79 on Thursday. Service Corporation International has a 1-year low of $71.75 and a 1-year high of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 12.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-4.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Service Corporation International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Service Corporation International’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Service Corporation International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Service Corporation International in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Service Corporation International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Institutional Trading of Service Corporation International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Service Corporation International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Service Corporation International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 12.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Corporation International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

