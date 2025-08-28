Banco Do Brasil (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Banco Do Brasil SA (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.44 and traded as low as $3.71. Banco Do Brasil shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 254,472 shares traded.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora lowered Banco Do Brasil to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Do Brasil currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $0.0104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 745.0%. Banco Do Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

