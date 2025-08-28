DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.17 and traded as low as $1.05. DynaResource shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 6,970 shares changing hands.
DynaResource Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17.
About DynaResource
DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, exploration, and management of precious and base metal properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc metals. Its property comprises the San Jose de Gracia property comprising 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in the northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.
