The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,400.28 ($32.40) and traded as high as GBX 2,484 ($33.53). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 2,454 ($33.13), with a volume of 302,721 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital lowered shares of The Weir Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,750 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,710 to GBX 3,010 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,772.

The Weir Group Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,531.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,400.28.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 58.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Weir Group had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Research analysts expect that The Weir Group PLC will post 136.0509554 EPS for the current year.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

