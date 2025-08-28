BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.47 and traded as low as $10.46. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 107,098 shares trading hands.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Down 0.2%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 34,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.