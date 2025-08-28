BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.47 and traded as low as $10.46. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 107,098 shares trading hands.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Down 0.2%
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
