CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.05 and traded as high as C$8.32. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$8.26, with a volume of 436,666 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.54.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 0.7%
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 31,222 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.78, for a total transaction of C$211,685.16. Also, Senior Officer Mihir Patel sold 4,484 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total transaction of C$30,760.24. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,220 shares of company stock valued at $894,345. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CES Energy Solutions
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Amazon’s Chart Just Flashed a Pennant Pattern—Here’s What to Do
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Analysts Are Loving Right Now—Should You?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Williams-Sonoma Q2 Results Prove Its Buy-and-Hold Quality
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.