Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.01 and traded as low as C$0.01. Bengal Energy shares last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Bengal Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$4.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bengal Energy Company Profile

Bengal Energy Ltd is involved in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It has two reportable operating segments the Australian oil and gas operations and corporate. Its producing assets are predominantly situated in Australia, in the Cooper Basin, a region featuring large hydrocarbon pools.

