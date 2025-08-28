Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$81.73 and traded as high as C$95.22. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$95.05, with a volume of 60,278 shares trading hands.

PBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$100.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$91.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Premium Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$111.18.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$87.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.73.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

