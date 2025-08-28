Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.37 and traded as high as C$12.71. Western Forest Products shares last traded at C$12.50, with a volume of 37,698 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WEF shares. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Western Forest Products to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Western Forest Products to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.38.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.37.

In other news, insider Kernwood Limited purchased 211,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.70 per share, with a total value of C$2,479,031.10. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 248,382 shares of company stock worth $2,901,154. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company’s principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales.

