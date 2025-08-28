Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives $9.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.70.

HTLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Heartland Express to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 24,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $203,095.62. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,491,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,218,398.92. The trade was a 1.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $245,752. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Gate City Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $6,389,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $5,396,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 591,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 285,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Heartland Express by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 560,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 200,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $662.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.85%.The firm had revenue of $210.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

