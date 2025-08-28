Insider Selling: Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells 17,785 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Matthew Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $229.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. HSBC raised their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

