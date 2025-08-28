Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Director Sells 125,000 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.42, for a total transaction of $13,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 188,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,661,346.22. The trade was a 39.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Donald Brisbin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 117,595 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $12,784,928.40.

On Monday, August 25th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 5,182 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $612,253.30.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,405 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $771,526.95.

On Monday, August 18th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 130,082 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $14,268,694.58.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 22,459 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $1,175,504.06.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $116.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $121.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WLDN shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willdan Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willdan Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 470.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Willdan Group in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

