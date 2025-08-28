Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives $49.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI set a $46.00 target price on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $27.19 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.88.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $96.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.52 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. Twist Bioscience has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $93,429.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,157.35. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $60,005.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 645,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,093,164.32. This trade represents a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,250 shares of company stock valued at $193,852. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 192.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 47,221 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,038,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,385,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,779,000 after buying an additional 1,272,732 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

