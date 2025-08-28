Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives C$56.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$58.95.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$45.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities cut Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Desjardins cut Lundin Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$62.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. National Bankshares lowered Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$67.75 to C$89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd.

TSE:LUG opened at C$82.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$71.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.93. The company has a market cap of C$14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.23. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$25.76 and a 52-week high of C$84.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.06%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.05, for a total transaction of C$105,070.00. Also, Director Pablo Mir sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.44, for a total value of C$996,550.50. Insiders own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

