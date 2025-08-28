Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.3438.

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.50 price objective on Equity Residential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $65.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $59.41 and a 1 year high of $78.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $768.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.60 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 33.22%.The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 104.53%.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Equity Residential by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Equity Residential by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,323,000 after acquiring an additional 26,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

