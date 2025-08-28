Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives $18.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sinclair

Institutional Trading of Sinclair

Sinclair Stock Up 2.9%

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Sinclair by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,940,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,462,000 after purchasing an additional 200,415 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,153,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,373,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,144,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,472,000 after buying an additional 84,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after buying an additional 129,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 282,400 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBGI stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Sinclair has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.19). Sinclair had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 1.44%.The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 120.48%.

Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.