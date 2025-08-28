Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.5833.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Williams Trading set a $60.00 price objective on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th.

In other news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $223,259.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 87,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,417.92. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $810,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 88.6% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 96,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 40.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

LSCC stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.19, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.66. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

