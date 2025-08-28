MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Receives $32.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

MDWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research cut MediWound from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 target price on MediWound and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MediWound in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on MediWound in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

MediWound Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.50. MediWound has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 142.18% and a negative return on equity of 96.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that MediWound will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MediWound

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

