i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.3333.

Several research firms have issued reports on IIIV. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on i3 Verticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.32. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $33.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director Timothy Mckenna sold 6,882 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $218,916.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,295.56. The trade was a 63.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in i3 Verticals by 112,500.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in i3 Verticals by 2,744.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

