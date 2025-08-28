Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Receives $122.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.5714.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

Aercap Stock Performance

NYSE AER opened at $123.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Aercap has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $123.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.83.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 36.93%.The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.600-11.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aercap will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aercap

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Aercap by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 5,209,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,620 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aercap by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,873,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,243,000 after purchasing an additional 575,320 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Aercap by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,794,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,006,000 after purchasing an additional 864,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Aercap by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,608,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,595,000 after purchasing an additional 485,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Aercap by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,271,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,408,000 after purchasing an additional 179,539 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

