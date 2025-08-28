Analysts Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Target Price at $18.25

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Friday, June 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Comstock Resources by 129.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRK opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $31.17.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 5.05%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

