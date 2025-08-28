Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD) Receives $99.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.70.
Several analysts recently issued reports on WFRD shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Weatherford International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Melius started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company.
Shares of WFRD opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. Weatherford International has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $106.62.
Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 34.87% and a net margin of 9.35%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weatherford International will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.
Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.
