Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD) Receives $99.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WFRD shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Weatherford International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Melius started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 26,105 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 33,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFRD opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. Weatherford International has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $106.62.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 34.87% and a net margin of 9.35%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weatherford International will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

