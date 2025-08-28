BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.67.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$35.00 price target on shares of BCE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th.

TSE:BCE opened at C$34.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.54, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73. BCE has a 1-year low of C$28.73 and a 1-year high of C$49.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,338.57%.

BCE is both a wireless and internet service provider, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in Canada. It is one of the big three national wireless carriers, with its roughly 10 million customers constituting about 30% of the market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrierthe legacy telephone provider) throughout much of the eastern half of Canada, including in the most populous Canadian provincesOntario and Quebec.

