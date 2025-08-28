DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives $110.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.9091.

DTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DT Midstream from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DT Midstream

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $101.96 on Friday. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $73.52 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 87.94%.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In other news, VP Melissa Cox sold 4,755 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $496,754.85. Following the sale, the vice president owned 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,214.37. The trade was a 47.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

(Get Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.