Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.7143.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

In other news, insider Daniel Karlin sold 7,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $53,366.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 438,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,637.20. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 26,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $180,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 830,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,442. This trade represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $311,644 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,421,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,204,000 after acquiring an additional 828,067 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,450,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,193,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 340,162 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth $1,556,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter valued at $1,392,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41. Mind Medicine has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.49.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

