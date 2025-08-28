BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Receives $25.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.6667.

BTSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTSG opened at $23.93 on Friday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.20 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 0.55%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. BrightSpring Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BrightSpring Health Services

In other news, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 531,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $11,567,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,184,133 shares in the company, valued at $25,754,892.75. This trade represents a 30.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phoenix Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 13,288,101 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $281,043,336.15. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,671,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,060,325.45. This trade represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,919,941 shares of company stock valued at $337,025,856. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpring Health Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 47.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,119,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,633,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,651 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,772,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,805 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,450,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,568,000 after buying an additional 588,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,698,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,959,000 after buying an additional 328,977 shares during the last quarter.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Featured Stories

