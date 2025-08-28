Analysts Set Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target at $7.42

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.4167.

PSNL has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price target on Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Personalis from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th.

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $4.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85. Personalis has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $7.79.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 113.70%.The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.12 million. Personalis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Personalis by 2,827.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

