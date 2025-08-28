Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.20.

ATLC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Atlanticus from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atlanticus

Atlanticus Stock Performance

Atlanticus stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.30. Atlanticus has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $393.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.87 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 24.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlanticus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $124,780.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,529.88. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanticus

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATLC. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 151.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Atlanticus by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Atlanticus in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.